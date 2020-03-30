Diversified Royalty Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Diversified Royalty in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$1.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.95. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 173.44%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

