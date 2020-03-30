Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

