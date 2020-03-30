Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $46.47 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

