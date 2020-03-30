Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $119,330.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,236 shares in the company, valued at $759,200.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,553 shares of company stock worth $401,839. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $6.73 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $373.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 3.83.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

