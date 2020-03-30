Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $722.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

