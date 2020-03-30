Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,699 R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,699 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $8.86 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.09.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

