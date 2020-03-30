Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 228,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 123,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter.

MUS stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

