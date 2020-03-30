Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,118 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,120,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,336,000 after purchasing an additional 210,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 target price (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

