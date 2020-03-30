Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,207 Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,618 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.62%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

