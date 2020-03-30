Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 913 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

