Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HIX opened at $4.92 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

