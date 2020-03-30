Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 426,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 274,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $6.92 on Monday. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

