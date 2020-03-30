Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 347,622 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BRF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

