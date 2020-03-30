Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,993 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $249,000.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $19.89 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

