Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of New America High Income Fund worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

About New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

