Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,915 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 77,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.