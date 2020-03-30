Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,703 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.36 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

