Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,561 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

