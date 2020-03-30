Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $667.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

