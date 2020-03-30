Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankUnited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

