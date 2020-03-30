Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Essential Properties Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 71.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Essential Properties Realty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 7 0 2.55 Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors 3526 12368 11592 369 2.32

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 61.56%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 30.03% 3.83% 2.39% Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors 24.39% 2.50% 2.56%

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million $41.84 million 23.14 Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors $888.97 million $201.16 million 11.21

Essential Properties Realty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

