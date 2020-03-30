Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 181,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 85,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $36.95 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.