Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

