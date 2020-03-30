Financial Comparison: BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) versus Its Competitors

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BRAINSWAY LTD/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors 1154 3672 6060 351 2.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.42%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million N/A -13.30 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors $1.43 billion $151.26 million -46.92

BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03% BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors -553.08% -106.56% -23.09%

Summary

BRAINSWAY LTD/S beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

