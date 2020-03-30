Financial Comparison: Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) vs. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 90.2%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.7%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 410.31%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.81%. Given Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Chatham Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $336.79 million 0.22 -$10.87 million $1.05 0.89 Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 0.87 $18.70 million $1.85 3.29

Chatham Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -3.23% -2.35% -0.46% Chatham Lodging Trust 5.70% 2.37% 1.29%

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

