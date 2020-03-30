Financial Comparison: SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SB One Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

SB One Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.73%. Given SB One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp $96.65 million 1.60 $22.54 million $2.24 7.32 Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 2.11 $29.84 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SB One Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SB One Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 23.32% 10.81% 1.10% Parke Bancorp 35.79% 17.57% 1.87%

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats SB One Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; two branches in Essex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; one branch in Middlesex County, New Jersey; one branch in Union County, New Jersey; and one branch in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

