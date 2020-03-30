First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

FFNW opened at $9.75 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.26.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,099.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

