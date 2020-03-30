First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

