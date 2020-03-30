First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

