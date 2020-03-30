First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $22.20 on Monday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.70.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

