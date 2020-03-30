First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.