Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

