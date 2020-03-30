Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Franco Nevada worth $86,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $100.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.91.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

