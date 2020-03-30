Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $27,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

