Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

