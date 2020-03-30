Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

PBF stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.87%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,639,988 shares of company stock valued at $52,704,832. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

