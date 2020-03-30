Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCMI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 672,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.54.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,726 shares of company stock worth $2,740,266. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

