Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Infinera by 330,787.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

