Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 5,955 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $160,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and sold 32,306 shares valued at $577,837. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.47 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

