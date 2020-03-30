Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $106,000 in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in City Office REIT by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 480,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in City Office REIT by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in City Office REIT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,073.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of CIO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $383.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

