Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $76,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

