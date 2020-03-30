Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $83,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,972.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,028 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $26.26 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

