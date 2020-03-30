Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $96,000 in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $876.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

