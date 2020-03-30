Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $101,000 Investment in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NYSE:JELD opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.64. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

