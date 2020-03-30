Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332.

BYND opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -58.00. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.