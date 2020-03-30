Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 in the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

