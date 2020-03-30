Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 3,208 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.05 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $605.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

