Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 5,962 R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,962 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

