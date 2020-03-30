Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 125,338 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 853,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,616,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,354 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.