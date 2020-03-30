Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.